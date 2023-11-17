Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $133.39 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of NXP Semiconductors worth $133,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.62. The stock had a trading volume of 392,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

