Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $142.93 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $142,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $80,252,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.37. 56,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $468.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.33.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

