Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $241.57 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $241,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,244,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,314,186. The stock has a market cap of $194.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

