Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $483.85 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209,925 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $483,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.80. 8,780,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,864,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average is $127.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.