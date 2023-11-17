Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,334 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Meta Platforms worth $754,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

META stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,230,045. The firm has a market cap of $855.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $338.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,082 shares of company stock valued at $56,635,671 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.