Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Amgen worth $129,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

AMGN traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.56. The stock had a trading volume of 602,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,232. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.47 and a 200-day moving average of $247.08. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $291.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

