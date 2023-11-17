Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,856 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Starbucks worth $189,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.36. 1,523,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,355,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.