Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,270,823 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,443,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,270,823 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.87% of Cameco worth $390,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cameco by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Up 1.6 %

Cameco stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,831. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.