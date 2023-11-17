Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 671 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $241,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.95. 1,600,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,711. The company has a market capitalization of $228.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

