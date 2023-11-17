Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 921,293 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,752,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,293 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up approximately 0.4% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $205,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.50. 412,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,988. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

