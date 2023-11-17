Mizuho Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $167.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $7.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,616,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $157.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

