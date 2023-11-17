Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,996 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 3.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $39,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.57. 1,562,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

