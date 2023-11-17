My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0392 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $361,482.72 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003234 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005244 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

