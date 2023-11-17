Nano (XNO) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Nano has a total market cap of $96.15 million and $1.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,376.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.54 or 0.00625518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00444541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00052531 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00129968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.