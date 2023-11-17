NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.16. NatWest Group shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 223,574 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,427,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after buying an additional 260,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,114,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after buying an additional 96,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NatWest Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 1,014,876 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

