Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Down 12.5% in October

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Up 3.1 %

KITT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 8,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,174. Nauticus Robotics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Nauticus Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KITT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

