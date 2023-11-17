NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $112.35, but opened at $116.25. NetEase shares last traded at $116.12, with a volume of 295,511 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,754,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 186.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.89.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

