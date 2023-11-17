NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.03.

NIKE Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.95. 1,880,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

