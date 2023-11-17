NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.56. The stock had a trading volume of 334,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,041. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.68.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

