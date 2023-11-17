Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,104,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,015,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.