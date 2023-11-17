Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $183.54. 2,819,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,994. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average of $180.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $161.28 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

