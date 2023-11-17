Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.42 on Friday, reaching $252.63. 1,125,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,772. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.99 and a 200-day moving average of $252.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.