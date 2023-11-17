Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 5,959 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,290 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,059. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

