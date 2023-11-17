Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) is Eclipse Ventures LLC’s Largest Position

Eclipse Ventures LLC lowered its stake in Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,457,165 shares during the quarter. Owlet comprises approximately 100.0% of Eclipse Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Eclipse Ventures LLC owned 23.78% of Owlet worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OWLT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Owlet by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owlet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Owlet by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owlet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet Stock Performance

OWLT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 18,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,555. Owlet, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Owlet Profile

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.