Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.