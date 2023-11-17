Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

