PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $8.64

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.95. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 1,785,224 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $109,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

