Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) by 345.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Price Performance

Pasithea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.

