Pathward Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. 168,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,233. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 619.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 280,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 87,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 77,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

