PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. 5,106,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,167,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.