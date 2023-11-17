PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. PCS Edventures!.com had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 169.19%.
PCS Edventures!.com Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCSV remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. 9,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. PCS Edventures!.com has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.94.
About PCS Edventures!.com
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PCS Edventures!.com
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 ETFs that offer extreme diversification
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.