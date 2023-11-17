Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,318 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 2.5% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 312,060 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $64,653,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,873 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.81. 448,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $258.06. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

