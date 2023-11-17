Piper Sandler Cuts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $8.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s current price.

SOFI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,058,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,570,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $83,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,799,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

