PL Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,961 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SB Financial Group worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $329,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.12. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

