POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.50

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 70163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

POET Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.00.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

