Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,180,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,064,813. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.