ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.90

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 2136635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

