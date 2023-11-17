Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 393 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $287.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $288.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.94.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

