Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.27 ($0.02). Quadrise shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,738,599 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
Quadrise Price Performance
Quadrise Company Profile
Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.
