QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Reduced by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,406 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,677,836,000 after buying an additional 433,886 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $128.76. 2,172,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.