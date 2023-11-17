QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $178,925.71 and approximately $6,512.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,354.86 or 1.00030711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011371 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006143 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00106918 USD and is down -29.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,509.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

