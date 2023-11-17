Record (LON:REC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.80

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.80 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 66.18 ($0.81), with a volume of 1496534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.40 ($0.86).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,102.50 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Record’s dividend payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

