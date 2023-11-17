Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires 393 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.6% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.97. 2,616,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,077,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

