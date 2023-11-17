Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys 741 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 2.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 537,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $82.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,556 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,385 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

