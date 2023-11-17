Route1 (CVE:ROI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 287400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Route1 Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$850,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.25.

Route1 (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Route1 had a negative return on equity of 136.59% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of C$4.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Route1 Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Route1

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

Featured Stories

