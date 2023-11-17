Ruggaard & Associates LLC Buys 110 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Trading Up 1.6 %

CVX traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,429,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.38. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.74 and a 52 week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

