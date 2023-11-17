Ruggaard & Associates LLC Has $498,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ruggaard & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.07. 12,832,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,328,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

