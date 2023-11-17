Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,483 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $94,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,191,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $962,356,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $273.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

