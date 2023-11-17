Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Holdings Increased by Boxwood Ventures Inc.

Boxwood Ventures Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Schneider National comprises 1.8% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,134,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,028,000 after buying an additional 273,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,388,000 after buying an additional 227,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schneider National by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after acquiring an additional 297,850 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 82,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,520. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $31.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

