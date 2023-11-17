Schoolcraft Capital LLC Invests $22.82 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 694,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 6.3% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 394,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,237. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

