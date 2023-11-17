Schoolcraft Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 256,780 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 256,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.7% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 451,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

